Local 3 is working to compile a list of public storm shelters. If your county is not listed, reach out to Emergency Management where you live.
Before severe weather strikes, you need to know where to go.
Safe shelter from a tornado or severe storm is the lowest interior room of a well-constructed home or building - like a bathroom, closet, or basement. The room should have no windows, and you want as many walls between you and the outside.
If you live in a mobile home, it is not safe to stay there. Please make arrangements to stay with family or friends or utilize one of the area's public shelters.
Several counties also have county-based alert systems for which you can sign-up to receive weather and emergency alerts via text, phone call, or email.
TENNESSEE
Bradley County, TN - EMA 423-728-7289
- Public storm shelters available.
- LOCATIONS: Bradley County’s Storm Ready shelters will open to the public at 1PM EST.
- Minnis Rd Fire Station 11 (365 Minnis Rd, Cleveland, TN 37323)
- Dalton Pike Fire Station 12 (2015 New St, Cleveland, TN 37323)
- Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13 (5345 Georgetown Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37312)
- Walker Valley High School (750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy, Cleveland, TN 37312)
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Grundy County, TN
- Public storm shelters available. Please call and let shelter workers know that you are coming so building will be open.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Hamilton County, TN - Office of Emergency Management 423-209-6919
- No municipal public storm shelters
- No county-wide weather text/phone/email alerts for voluntary registration
- County is able to send out Wireless Emergency Alerts via IPAWS system. Must be turned on within cellphone settings. It'll sound and look similar to an AMBER alert.
- Although there are no county-run shelters, individual communities, organizations, and churches may open up for safe shelters during storms.
- LOCATIONS: https://www.facebook.com/CityofCollegedale
Marion County, TN - Emergency Management 423-942-2528
- No municipal public storm shelters. Some churches will open to the public.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
McMinn County, TN – EMA 423-744-5256, ext 2 Director Tom Trotter
- No municipal public storm shelters
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Meigs County, TN – Sheriff's Office 423-334-3182
- No municipal public storm shelters
- Local churches will open up their basements. They are not officially storm rated but will be available. Check Meigs County Sheriff's Office page for locations as they're posted.
Polk County, TN - 911 Emergency Alert District - Benton 423-338-8215 and Ducktown- 423-496-3301
- Public storm shelters available.
- Emergency Shelters will be opening at 1:00 p.m.
- Courthouse in Benton at (6239 Highway 411)
- Community Center in Ducktown (840 Cherokee Trail Copperhill)
- All County offices will be closing at 1:00 P.M.
- Hear Audio Alert here.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Rhea County, TN - Justice Center 423-775-2505 ext. 1
- No municipal public storm shelters
- No county-wide weather text/phone/email alerts
Sequatchie County, TN - Dispatch/Emergency Management 423-949-9912
- Public storm shelters available
- Sequatchie County Rescue Squad and Fire Departments are on standby.
- LOCATION: Southend VFD will be opening a shelter from 10:30 until after the storms pass.
- Follow the Sequatchie Co 9-1-1 & Emergency Management Facebook page or call 423-949-9912 to see if shelters are open.
- No county-wide weather text/phone/email alerts
GEORGIA
Catoosa County, GA - Emergency Management 706-935-2323
- No municipal public storm shelters
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Chattooga County, GA - EMA 706-857-3400/3403
- No municipal public storm shelters
- No county-wide weather text/phone/email alerts
Dade County, GA - Emergency Services 706-657-4111
- Public storm shelters available
- LOCATIONS: Click here.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Fannin County, TN – EMA 706-632-1958.
Gilmer County, GA – Fire Department 706-635-1333
- Public storm shelter available - open as needed
- Use Gilmer County Public Safety Facebook or call 706-635-1333 for updates if shelters open.
Walker County, GA - Emergency Management 706-375-7810 (combined with 9-1-1 center)
- Public storm shelters available. They’ll notify people who have signed up with their community alert system if/when shelters open.
- LOCATIONS:
- More county information here.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Whitfield County, GA - Emergency Management 706-259-3730
- No municipal public storm shelters
- Some churches will open to the public for storm shelter. Have to monitor social media. The county does not keep a running list of the churches.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
NORTH CAROLINA
Cherokee County, NC – EMA 828-837-7352
- No municipal public storm shelters
- Residents encouraged to pre-plan for a safe location.
- If damage is severe enough post-storm, a fixed shelter will be opened.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
ALABAMA
DeKalb County, AL - EMA 256-845-8569
- Public storm shelters available
- All municipal storm shelters will be open once go under a Tornado Watch.
- Shelter list here with contact phone numbers.
- Sign up for county-based alerts.
Jackson County, AL - EMA 256-574-9344
- Public storm shelters available here.
- Sign up for county-based alerts. Works for mobile & landline phones.