SUMMERVILLE RESIDENTS GRAB WATER FROM CITY HALL TANK

A food drive has been announced to help residents in Chattooga County, following devastating flooding that caused a water outage this week.

According to a tweet by US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the food drive will be held at Summerville City Hall on Wednesday, September 7, at 11:30am while supplies last.

The Emergency Management Authority (EMA) has activated 3 main water distribution and donation centers at the following locations:

  • North Summerville Baptist Church
    119 Maplewood Dr, Summerville
  • Central Avenue Baptist Church & Associational Missionary
    14074 Highway 27, Trion
  • Summerville City Offices
    120 Georgia Ave., Summerville

The following are additional non-EMA distribution locations:

  • Horizon Baptist Fellowship - Water
    1216 GA-114, Summerville
  • Lucky’s Supermarket - Water
    7880 GA-48, Menlo
  • Summerville McDonald's - Hand washing & dishwashing, soda, free food for first responders
    11240 US-27, Summerville
  • South Summerville Baptist Church - Water
    614 Commerce Street, Summerville
    911 Center - Gatorade for first responders, provided by Walmart
    170 Farrar Dr., Summerville
  • Sheriff's Office - Dehumidifiers, fans, and cleaning supplies
    35 W Washington St., Summerville

If you'd like to make a donation in coordination with the EMA, please call Cindy McGraw at 706-466-9014 or send an email to execdirector@chattoogachamber.org.

