A food drive has been announced to help residents in Chattooga County, following devastating flooding that caused a water outage this week.
Tomorrow at 11:30AM at Summerville City Hall pic.twitter.com/2XZGUezYHN— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 6, 2022
According to a tweet by US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the food drive will be held at Summerville City Hall on Wednesday, September 7, at 11:30am while supplies last.
UPDATE: New locations for residents to receive supplies including water, food, cleaning supplies, fans, and dehumidifiers.https://t.co/90VzhVWYS5— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 6, 2022
The Emergency Management Authority (EMA) has activated 3 main water distribution and donation centers at the following locations:
- North Summerville Baptist Church
119 Maplewood Dr, Summerville
- Central Avenue Baptist Church & Associational Missionary
14074 Highway 27, Trion
- Summerville City Offices
120 Georgia Ave., Summerville
The following are additional non-EMA distribution locations:
- Horizon Baptist Fellowship - Water
1216 GA-114, Summerville
- Lucky’s Supermarket - Water
7880 GA-48, Menlo
- Summerville McDonald's - Hand washing & dishwashing, soda, free food for first responders
11240 US-27, Summerville
- South Summerville Baptist Church - Water
614 Commerce Street, Summerville
911 Center - Gatorade for first responders, provided by Walmart
170 Farrar Dr., Summerville
- Sheriff's Office - Dehumidifiers, fans, and cleaning supplies
35 W Washington St., Summerville
If you'd like to make a donation in coordination with the EMA, please call Cindy McGraw at 706-466-9014 or send an email to execdirector@chattoogachamber.org.
