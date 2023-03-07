The 50th anniversary of CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville this summer, with hundreds of musicians performing across multiple stages.
Set for Thursday through Sunday, June 8-11, the events gives country music fans a chance to enjoy unique, up-close-and-personal moments with artists.
Events will be at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center, nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, free daytime performances at all outdoor stages, and one-of-a-kind activations that line Nashville’s famed Broadway, there’s something for everyone at CMA Fest.
Some of Country Music’s biggest stars will perform nightly at Nissan Stadium, featuring Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.
The special Platform Stage in the center of Nissan Stadium returns this year and will feature Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters.
The Chevy Riverfront Stage offers even more with the lineup that includes Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, Matt Stell, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson and Warren Zeiders.
On the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, fans will see Country artists A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna, Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O'Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Alana Springsteen, The Frontmen, The Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams and Rita Wilson.
The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park is jam-packed with performances that are sure to get fans in the groove all day with artists Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills and Anne Wilson.
Tickets for CMA Fest go on sale Tuesday, March 7 at 11:00am ET. While a limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes available, fans can access a variety of new ticket options.
- Single night tickets for the superstar-packed nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will be available, starting at just $85.70 per night.
- Fans can tap into the festival’s history and experience how it all started 50 years ago at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center, where Meet and Greets, Music, Merch and More come together, all in the comfort of air-conditioning. Four-day and single day tickets for Fan Fair X will be available.
- Riverside Retreat is an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River, offering early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, where audiences attending the free daytime concerts often reach capacity. Enjoy shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices, discounts on select beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, yard games, exclusive online merchandise discount and more. Four-day tickets for Riverside Retreat will be available.