A woman who said she was homeless and couldn't keep Lilo is now working with McKamey Animal Center and its partners to find shelter.
Lilo's story captured the hearts of many after MAC shared a photo of the dog, left with a handwritten note by the owner.
"For us, Lilo's story was particularly touching because her mom wrote such a heartfelt note, and we are definitely, definitely grateful if we are able to reunite them," said Inga Fricke, Executive Director of MAC.
Fricke says she has never seen a note like this before. She says there was a desire to find Lilo's owner so they could help the family stay with her, if they're willing.
She says McKamey is connected to many resources that people may not be familiar with. Fricke wants people who think they are out of options to reach out to McKamey for help and support, before it's too late.
"If there are things that we can do to help keep the family together, we want to do everything in our power to accomplish that," said Fricke.
Fricke says they want to help Lilo's family move forward.
"Every single animal that comes to a shelter has lost its family under some circumstances, and they need a hero and a second chance, just like Lilo did," said Fricke.
Those at MAC are grateful for the outpouring support they have received after sharing Lilo's story. They hope it will inspire others to help their local shelters by donating, volunteering, adopting, or fostering.