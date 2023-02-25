A busy Saturday at Lil Mama's on Georgia Avenue, a restaurant known for its delicious Chicago-Styled hoagy.
"Chicago-style means lots of flavor and so we make our own sauces and oils," Kori Ellis, Lil Mama's Owner.
Ellis wanted to wrap-up back history month with an event highlighting black entrepreneurs in the city.
"Lil mama's has always been a brand that celebrates black culture," said Ellis, ""It's really important to us that our local friends of every ethnicity have an opportunity to be heard and let their product be known ."
Lil Mama's partnered up with Girl's Inc. supporting their E3 program, which aims to introduce young women in Middle School to the world of business.
Some of the girls have a goal to run their very own company one day like 6th grader, Melody Jordan. She has been a part of Girls Inc. since kindergarten.
"Girls Inc. is a wonderful place for young girls to learn to become strong, smart, and bold. Learn how to open their life up to new things," said Jordan.
Katey Dailey says the program allows them to learn beyond the classroom and exposes them to different career paths.
"They're getting experience handling money and so they get to learn how to create a business plan, how to create a budget, and how to execute that," said Dailey.
The event was an apparent success for pop-up goers and Ellis hopes it will inspire the community to support black-owned businesses.
"The best thing about collaboration is when you partner with other people. You are now including their network into yours and the ripple-effect carries out."
All proceeds from today's sales went to Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's E3 program.