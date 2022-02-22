Tuesday’s Severe Weather Awareness Week topic is lightning.
Lightning is the visible and powerful electrical transfer within storm clouds, between clouds, and between clouds and the ground. It’s hotter than the surface of the sun at 50,000°F.
Lightning kills 20 or more people in the United States each year, and severely injures hundreds more with potentially lifelong disabilities.
Before a lightning bolt strikes, electric charges must first separate in a storm cloud.
Due to the collisons of ice and water droplets in growing clouds, an electric field sets up with positive charges at the top of clouds, negative charges at the base, and positive charges on the ground.
In cloud-to-ground lightning, a “stepped leader” channel of negative charges will descend from the base of a cloud. Then, a shorter positive “streamer” will reach up from the ground to meet the “stepped leader.” As the two connect, electricity is transferred and seen as lightning.
This progression is a negative lightning strike and is the most common.
Positive lightning strikes form when a positive charge from the top of a storm cloud’s anvil makes its way to the ground, forming a longer and stronger lightning strike. Positive lightning only makes up 5% of lightning bolts, but it is usually the most deadly. It has a higher electric current, and it can strike more than 25 miles away from precipitation, catching people off guard.
If you are outside and see lightning or hear thunder, please go indoors. Stay insdie for at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder. Fully enclosed buildings or hard-topped vehicles are safe. Do not stand underneath a tree for shelter.
Lightning will strike the tallest object, which may be a tree or it could be you on a golf course or in a park. Please, avoid open fields, ridges, and other tall objects. Also, stay away from water, wet items, and metal objects as electrical currents easily flow through these.
When thunder roars, go indoors!