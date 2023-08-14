Lightning strike responsible for house fire on Signal Mountain

On Sunday night, a lightning strike set a Signal Mountain home on fire.
The homeowner called 911 at 7:35 p.m. to report the blaze.
Waldens Ridge Emergency Services (WRES) and Signal Mountain Fire Department (SMFD) both responded to the scene located at 1322 Brow Estates Drive. SMFD arrived first and reported heavy fire visible on the roof.
In order to cover any additional emergency calls, mutual aid was requested from the Red Bank Fire Department to cover the WRES station and the Chattanooga Fire Department to cover the SMFD station.
The family of two adults, one child and a dog were able to escape without any injuries. HCEMS checked for potential heat exhaustion among the first responders.
WRES officials estimate the cost of the damage between $30,000 and $50,000.