Lightning sparks fire in North Chattanooga home

When storms passed through the area on Monday, a house fire started, which Chattanooga Fire Department believe was due to a lightning strike.
A witness called 911 just before 6:30 pm to report the fire at the 1100 block of Longholm Court in North Chattanooga.
Crews quickly arrived at the home and made an aggressive interior attack on the fire in the attic, stopping flames from spreading.
The fire was under control by 6:45 and contained to the attic, however, there’s extensive damage to the residence, including smoke and water damage.
Thankfully, no one was home at the time.
Two Chattanooga firefighters were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.