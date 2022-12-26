Good Monday. We are looking at some light snow showers this evening with isolated areas getting up to 1/2" of snow. Even a light dusting on untreated surfaces could make travel a bi hazardous this evening. Skies will clear through the overnight with temps falling into the low to mid-20s.
Tuesday afternoon we will finally thaw with the high reaching 46 under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday and Thursday will temps climbing into the 50s.
Friday will hit about 60 with cloudy skies and possibly a shower or two.
Rain showers are likely through the day Saturday into Sunday morning with clearing skies New Years' afternoon. Temps over the weekend will be in the low 60s.
For the latest,m download the Local 3 Weather app.