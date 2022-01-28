Cold will be the focus of the Tennessee Valley weather world for the next 24-36 hours.
First, there will be a bit of scattered light snow/wintry mix tonight with two general waves. The first from about 5-11pm and a second lesser wave from about 12-4am. This won’t be a big snowfall event, but some locations will end up with light accumulations especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. The higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau and eastern mountains should receive a dusting-1”. A few local spots on the plateau may receive more than 1”, and the highest peaks of N Cherokee, SE Monroe, and E Polk may reach 1-3”. Valley spots may see snowflakes falling, but accumulations will be minimal if any at all. Road temperatures should fall below freezing along the plateau by about 7pm tonight, and most roads across the area by about 11pm. That means if snow and wintry mix continue during the late night, please be careful driving.
Second, the bigger effect of this system will be the cold air and wind felt by everyone. Temperatures will fall dramatically tonight with lows from 10-20° and wind chills Saturday morning in the single digits. A few mountaintops may drop below zero. The peak time for the coldest wind chills should be 6-9am, so please layer up. Saturday will be sunny, but it’ll remain cold all day with highs only in the mid-30s and wind chills staying in the 20s.
Sunday morning will have another cold start in the upper teens to low 20s but will warm up nicely with highs around 50.