A new potential law might be the difference between life and death as recent CDC data stated people in the US have died of drug overdoses in 2021 more than any previous year, and opioid overdoses are at a record high.
House Bill 2228 would require doctors to offer Naloxone (Narcan) to those that are also prescribed the opioids.
The Tennessee Department of Health listed more than 2,000 deaths in 2020 being opioid related, with nearly 600 people dying from prescription-related opioid overdoses.
"I got the call one day and they were screaming on the phone, saying he is not breathing,” said Tammy Greene who described the bone-chilling phone call she received about her beloved son Seth who suffered from addiction.
"I just put the phone down, and I am not going there and I ran outside,” she said.
The shock left her unable to handle what she was about to hear next. "My son was poisoned by Fentanyl,” she recalled.
Her son fatally overdosed last year, but she said her son’s addiction began with an opioid prescription because of an injury in 2004.
Even though it’s been on the decline, and not always the case, people who are advocates for recovery call prescription-opioids a gateway towards addiction, then potentially death. Some said being prescribed opioids is not the killer, but those who struggle with addiction might get hooked and they fear another person dying, leaving a wound hard to heal for parents like Greene.
"The big hole that you will always have,” she said. “You just know you are always going to have that and you miss him real bad."
It’s scenario that has happened to thousands of grieving parents, and lawmakers are trying to change things with the new bill. It makes doctors offer a naloxone prescription, which counteracts an overdose, to people who are also prescribed opioids.
Greene said she had no idea it had been available when her son overdosed, or even before then. "I wish I would have known. I wish he would have had it,” she said.
Brian Sullivan with the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee said the new bill will make the life-saving drug more accessible.
He said he wouldn’t have been alive if it hadn’t been accessible to him when he was suicidal and had an opioid overdose years ago.
"I lived very close to EMTs, and they were there within a matter of minutes and administered the naloxone. I don't know how that would have gone if that were not the case,” he said.
Which is why he and Greene said HB 2228 is a step in the right direction.
"I am so glad I don't want other mothers to have to go through this,” said Greene.
The bill passed the Senate and the House and is awaiting Governor Bill Lee’s signature.