Life Force partners with Blood Assurance for blood drive on Saturday
The Chattanooga area Blood Assurance needs all types of blood.
LIFE FORCE has partnered with Blood Assurance to host a Blood Drive on June 4th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hickory Grove Shopping Center, 265 Paul Huff Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
They are encouraging anyone that can donate to come out and donate.
LIFE FORCE uses approximately 300 units of blood products annually. This life-saving resource is always in short supply and needed not only for us to administer on the helicopter but the hospitals in the area need a much larger supply on a daily basis.
To register to donate, you can go to www.bloodassurance.org/lifeforce
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
