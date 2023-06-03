Life After Chemo: Chattanooga boy celebrates first anniversary after beating cancer

A little boy who went viral online after beating cancer and designing dinosaur hospital gowns for other children battling cancer in the Tennessee Valley is hitting lots of big milestones.
Henry Furhman celebrates a year cancer-free this month after a three year battle.
National Cancer Survivors Day, on Sunday, June 4, is a day when people worldwide come together to recognize everyone living with a history of cancer, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, and celebrate life.
Starlight Children’s Foundation reminds the community that cancer affects everyone.
Furhman regularly traveled from Ooltewah to Chattanooga for his cancer treatments at Erlanger Children's Hospital before finally beating it in 2022.
During Henry's battle, Starlight Children’s Foundation helped reduce anxiety and stress for him through Starlight programs - including gaming and character-themes hospital gowns that provided play and distraction therapy.
When we last spoke to Henry and his family, they were looking forward to the future and getting to enjoy life with a cancer-free son.
Now, a year later, his mom explains how different life is and how special these moments are.
"Henry is graduating from kindergarten next week. I remember praying when he was really sick that he would be healthy and go to kindergarten like all the other kids his age. And he did it! So this graduation is special to me."
