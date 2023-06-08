An LGBTQ display has been removed from the Athens Public Library by City Council Members.
Athens City Council member Larry Eaton spoke with Local 3 today explaining that citizens came to council members asking for the display to be removed.
He says the display included LGBTQ books like 'Queer Heroes' and 'Ready When You Are'.
Eaton tells us the library's funding was never threatened. He says library employees removed the display without any argument and the books are still available for check out.
He says, "Sometimes we need to step back and not try to push any type of agenda - on any type of group - in any way form or fashion".