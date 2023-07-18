After TCAP testing, only 40.6% of Hamilton County third graders were proficient in English-Language Arts. Now, fewer than 30 students will be held back.
With the new third grade retention law, Hamilton County Schools took a deep dive into solutions. They found ways to support their families and students, beyond the TCAP results, with fewer than 1% of third graders retained.
"Legislation provided a lot of interventions for children and ways in which we could support our students with literacy that would allow them to be promoted regardless of their test scores," says Director of Opportunity and Gap Closure, Breckan Duckworth.
Duckworth says students earned one of four scores:
exceeding expectations
meeting expectations
approaching expectations
below expectations
She says of the four, students were only at risk of retention if they scored below expectations.
Those approaching expectations had several ways, including receiving tutoring throughout the fourth grade.
"We made the decision pretty early in Hamilton County Schools to ensure that anyone who needed high dosage tutoring in 4th grade, it's going to be built into their schedule next year," she says.
Duckworth says this decision meant students scoring "approaching expectations" could appeal, attend the Summer Reach program, or agree to tutoring next year.
She says students scoring below expectations will automatically be tutored next school year, but most of those who won't be promoted to the fourth grade did not meet the attendance requirements.
"If it wasn't for that attendance requirement in the summer programming, we would be at 100%," she says. "But we have less than 1% of our students who will be retained because we were not able to successfully get them at all our of summer programming."
Duckworth says retention is not the best option for the students. Instead, providing better literacy instruction and interventions would be.
Now, they are looking more into preparing earlier grade levels.
"I think it's really about re-framing the narrative of this not just being the retention law, but it's a legislation that provides more interventions to our students."
With more changes being made to the third grade retention law, Duckworth wants the community to know they are looking into the details to best prepare students for success.