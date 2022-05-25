Good morning, today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. The morning and afternoon will generally be dry with only a spotty shower chance, and then, once again, we’ll be watching for scattered storms to affect our area for the evening and night hours after about 5pm. There is a low-end risk for a strong to severe storm possible, particularly west of I-75. The primary threats would be wind gusts and hail along with downpours and lightning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.
Thursday will be more active with waves of rain and storms. The afternoon and evening hours will need to be watched closely for the risk of severe weather. Our entire area will have the potential for an isolated severe storm. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Rain and storms should continue into early Friday morning for eastern communities. Then, during the day on Friday, it will be slightly quieter with a few hit and miss showers and a partly sunny sky.
Finally, the weekend will be nice. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, highs in the upper 70s to 80. Sunday and Memorial Day will both be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s, respectively.