Our local partners The Times Free Press announced Saturday that Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan will be the grand marshal of 2022 Riverbend Festival.
Riverbend has never had a grand marshal in its 40-year history.
Leslie Jordan said that he is thrilled to be included in the 2022 Riverbend Festival that also features several performers who recently joined him on stage.
TFP reports that even Jordan says he is amazed at the path his career has taken since graduating from Brainerd High School in 1973.
As grand marshal the star will introduce acts, tell stories and circulate with the crowd.
The 2022 Riverbend Festival is set for June 3-5th.
READ MORE | Chattanooga Times Free Press