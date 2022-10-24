Local social media icon and actor Leslie Jordan reportedly died Monday after a medical emergency in his car in Hollywood, according to TMZ.
Jordan's agent, Don LeClair told Local 3:
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it''s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW that crashed into the side of a building earlier Monday, and declared dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
Jordan grew up in Chattanooga and graduated from Brainerd High School.
Earlier this year, he served as the Grand Marshall for the 2022 edition of the Riverbend Music Festival.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly called Jordan a 'Chattanooga legend' in a post on Twitter.
Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans. Ginny and I mourn his tragic passing with you all. pic.twitter.com/03UuuXm1WO— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) October 24, 2022
His social media posts during the pandemic made the actor even more popular than his numerous roles in television shows such as 'Will & Grace' and 'Desperate Housewives.'
He won a primetime Emmy award in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show 'Will & Grace.'
Jordan was 67.
This is a developing story and will be updated.