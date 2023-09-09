Legendary singer John Hiatt has canceled his tour following an incident in Grundy County that has left him with injuries.
The singer's website says John took a bad fall off a hiking trail in Grundy County earlier this week.
His team says he sustained lacerations, bruising, and a delibilitaing fracture.
John Hiatt was taken to Erlanger, but is now recovering at home under the care of his personal doctor and is expected to make a full recovery.
His team shared to social media that this incident has resulted in the cancelation of all shows scheduled for the remainder of 2023.
More information on refunds should be coming soon to ticket holders.