Following Roe V. Wade being overturned, the Tennessee Human Life Protection Act is expected to go into effect in less than 30 days.
The Tennessee Human Life Protection Act was passed back in 2019 and is considered Tennessee’s trigger law for Roe V. Wade being overturned.
The law criminalizes anyone who performs an abortion, making it a Class C Felony Offense.
A standard offender without a criminal record could face three to six years.
Attorney Robin Flores wouldn't be surprised if lawmakers fight for longer sentences.
“If there is a change to the criminal homicide statutes then a doctor could be charged with First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder,” Flores said.
The law does provide a defense for licensed physicians who perform an abortion if necessary to prevent death or serious injury to a mother, and if the abortion is performed in ways to potentially save the child's life.
Even though the law does not criminalize the person seeking the abortion, Flores said women will still be affected.
“Women are not only physically are going to be more at risk in my opinion. More at risk to harm, but also to the overwhelming emotion and sociologic aspect of it where you are forcing victims of rape and incest,” Flores said.
Tennessee abortion 'trigger' law does not have rape, incest, or a mental health exclusion.
“I have represented in the juvenile courts and seen children having children, who are the children of the mothers, father,” Flores said.