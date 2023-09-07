Lee University welcomes new faculty to campus

Lee University welcomes seven new faculty to its campus this year.
One in the Helen DeVos College of Education (HDCOE), three to the School of Nursing, one to the School of Theology & Ministry, one to the School of Business, and one to the Squires Library.
Rene' L. Diamond
Rene' L. Diamond joins the HDCOE as a senior lecturer of education and the assessment coordinator for the HDCOE. She has served as an instructional supervisor with Bradley County Schools, an executive director for educator effectiveness for the University of Tennessee, and as a senior program manager for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
Diamond earned her Master of Education (MEd) in education administration from Southeastern Louisiana University and her Bachelor of Science (BS) at Louisiana State University. She is pursuing her Doctor of Education degree in K-12 educational leadership at Tennessee State University.
Jacob Fast
Jacob Fast returns to the School of Nursing as an assistant professor of science in emergency management and as the Director of Disaster and Healthcare Mission Management (DHMM). He has served at Lee for eight years, first as the enrollment and advising specialist for the School of Nursing, and then as the academic coordinator for LEAP (Learn-Engage-Achieve-Program). He is also the sponsor of the DHMM Club on campus.
Fast received his MEd in school counseling from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lee University, and his BS in psychology from Geneva College. He is on track to receive his Doctor of Science in Emergency Management from Jacksonville State University this December.
Dr. Kelli Noble
Dr. Kelli Noble joins the School of Nursing faculty as an assistant professor of nursing. Prior to Lee, Noble taught as an adjunct faculty for Cleveland State Community College and Chattanooga State Community College. Noble has over 30 years' research experience, including work on the study and reversal of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Noble earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and Master of Science (MS) at Southern Adventist University, along with a Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Briley Williams
Briley Williams joins the School of Nursing faculty as a visiting lecturer of nursing with experience in labor and delivery, as well as high-risk obstetrics and obstetrical emergency. Since earning her BSN at Lee, Williams has worked as a clinical faculty member at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. Her research interests include the impact of high-quality healthcare education and relationships with students in the clinical field, as well as hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and the management thereof during the postpartum phase.
Dr. Steven Hall
Dr. Steven Hall joins the School of Theology & Ministry as an associate professor of pastoral ministry, after teaching for Lee Online for the past three years. Prior to serving with the full-time faculty, Hall served as the clinical director as well as the lead pastor of the Heritage Pastoral Counseling Center in Severn, Maryland, where he held national certification as a professional counselor. He also served as an adjunct professor and doctoral supervisor at Ashland Theological Seminary, Pentecostal Theological Seminary, Richmont Graduate University, and Southeastern University.
Hall earned his Doctor of Ministry in spiritual formation at Ashland Theological Seminary, his MS in pastoral counseling at Loyola University, and his BS in biblical studies at Lee.
Jaimme Preston
Jaimme Preston joins the School of Business faculty as an assistant professor of business. Prior to Lee, Preston served as a nursing home administrator and director of business development at Life Care Centers of America for 14 years.
She earned her MBA in healthcare administration and her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in long-term care administration at Southern Adventist University as well as her BS in finance at Tennessee Wesleyan College.
Dawn Bixler
Dawn Bixler joins Lee's faculty as the public services coordinator for the Lee University Squires Library. Prior to this position, she served at Squires as a reference assistant and daytime supervisor.
Bixler earned her MEd in Library Science at Middle Tennessee State University and her BA in Elementary Education at Lee University. She is currently working toward a Master of Library and Information Services from Indiana University.