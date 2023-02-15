Lee University's Opera Production is presenting a one-act version of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, directed by James Frost.
Performances will take place in the Dixon Center at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23-25, and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26.
The story follows Tamino, a prince lost in a foreign land, who is rescued by three mysterious ladies and given a picture of Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night, with whom he falls instantly in love.
Tickets to The Magic Flute are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (60+), and free for children. They can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/lee-university-school-of-music-34241058259, or at the Dixon Center Box Office, open weekdays from 3-6 p.m.
For more information, contact Mr. Frost at jfrost@leeuniversity.edu.