Lee University’s Department of Language and Literature will offer free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to the community through its Center for English Language and Literacy (CELL).
Registration is now open for literacy classes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and conversation classes beginning on Thursday, Sept. 8.
CELL will offer five levels of conversation classes for all levels of learners, ranging from beginners who have little to no prior English instruction to speakers who are advanced in their knowledge of the English language.
Classes are limited between 10-15 students or fewer, which allows teachers to tailor lessons to each students’ learning styles and goals.
The program is led by Dr. Chris Blake, associate professor of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) and linguistics, and Dr. Betsy Poole, assistant professor of Spanish and linguistics. The English classes are taught by Lee student instructors who have been professionally trained in the TESOL program.
For children ages 6-10, childcare will be provided by trained students who will lead English lessons and activities suited for the young age group.
“English is not an easy language to learn,” says Blake, “and I never cease to be amazed by the stories of current and former students in our program who have made such great progress in a short period of time. Of course, this would not be possible without the incredible talent of Lee’s TESOL students and the generous support of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.”
English literacy classes, including reading and writing, will be held on Tuesday evenings, and conversation classes will be held on Thursday evenings. All classes will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Walker Memorial Building, with signs directing students to the building and room.
For more information or to register for classes, visit www.leecell.org or contact cblake@leeuniversity.edu(423) 614-8223.