Lee University to bar students from 'identifying' or 'behaving' as a different gender, as new policy draws criticism

Come fall, Lee University will have more strict guidelines on students' speech and how they can present their gender and sexuality on campus, according to a leaked draft of school policy.
The update, if approved, would bar students from identifying as anything other than their biological sex and advocating in any way against the policy.
The Church of God school in Cleveland, Tennessee, is facing criticism from the queer community and its allies over the leaked policy, with those against the measure saying it targets queer students, stifles freedom of expression and gives permission for discrimination.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.