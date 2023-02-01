Lee University Online has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Online Bachelor's Programs in their 2023 rankings. This honor was based on factors such as the effectiveness of the program in awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time, student services and technology, student engagement, peer assessment, and faculty credentials and training. Along with this, Lee Online was also ranked for its Online Master of Business Administration program.
Dr. Joshua Black, Executive Director of Lee Online, expressed his delight with the recognition, noting the hard work of the faculty and staff in providing a high-quality online experience for students worldwide. Dr. Debbie Murray, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lee University, also praised the recognition as an acknowledgment of the online program’s excellence.
Lee Online offers a flexible approach to an achievable and affordable degree program, with online degree programs including a Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science in Bible and Theology, Business Administration, Christian Studies, Criminal Justice, Human Services, Ministry Leadership, and Liberal Studies. Additionally, the university offers Undergraduate Certificates, Associate of Science degrees, and graduate programs in Business Administration, Marriage and Family Studies, and Ministry Studies.
U.S. News evaluated more than 1,800 online programs to develop the rankings for online bachelor’s degrees as well as various categories of online graduate degree programs.