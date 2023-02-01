Lee University’s Department of Language and Literature is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to the community through its Center for English Language and Literacy (CELL).
Registration is open now for literacy classes which started Tuesday, Jan. 31, and conversation classes starting Thursday, Feb. 2. Five levels of conversation classes are available to meet the needs of all language learners, from beginners with little to no English instruction to advanced English speakers.
The program is directed by Dr. Chris Blake, associate professor of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) and linguistics, and Dr. Betsy Poole, assistant professor of Spanish and linguistics.
The classes are taught by Lee student instructors who have been professionally trained in the TESOL program. Childcare (ages 1-6) and English language instruction (ages 7-12) are also available with lessons and activities suited for these age groups.
English literacy classes, including reading and writing, will be held on Tuesday evenings, and conversation classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Walker Memorial Building.
For more information or to register for classes, visit www.leecell.org or contact Blake at cblake@leeuniversity.edu or call (423) 614-8223.