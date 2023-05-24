Lee U’s Women’s Rugby finishes this season as national contenders

The Lee University Women's Rugby Team had a successful season, coming in second place at the Collegiate Rugby Championship 7s and the 15s national championship.
The Lady Flames started the Championship 7s by shutting out Colorado College (24-0) and Marywood University (22-0). In the semifinal game, the team faced St. Bonnaventure University in an intense match, which the Lady Flames won 22-10 and secured a spot in the National Championship. In the championship game, Endicott College scored in the final 30 seconds to break the tie and claim the title.
Head Coach Chris Martin announced that he will be stepping down after a successful season with the Lady Flames. Martin coached the team back in 2015-2016, and returned again in 2020. He also played for the Men's Rugby team during his years as a student.
“Coaching Lee Women’s Rugby has been a privilege and a responsibility," said Martin. "With a history of dominant winning seasons, coming out of Covid and recapturing that momentum with only a handful of players who were around pre-Covid was a tremendous accomplishment for this program. Every team is distinctly different, but all the players have always been absolute try-hards, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Kevin Hudson, director of campus recreation, expressed his admiration for the team. "These ladies have represented Lee extremely well, on and off the field," he said. "Not only are they the most successful club team at Lee, but their consistent rankings and top finishes in national events have made them one of the top programs in the country. This has been about more than just rugby for our outstanding coaches and players, and we could not be prouder of them."
Martin is looking forward to returning to his responsibilities with the Chattanooga Men’s Club program and the USA Rugby South Women’s Team for the season.