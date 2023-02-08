On the 10th and 11th of February, Lee University will be hosting its annual Honor Choir showcase. 275 students from 19 different schools have been recommended by their choral directors to participate.
The event will include performances from the Tenor/Bass Choir, conducted by Lee’s Assistant Professor of Choral Music Dr. Cameron Weatherford, and the Treble Choir, conducted by University of South Carolina's Associate Director of Choral Studies Dr. Jabarie Glass.
Additionally, the Lee University Chorale, led by School of Music Dean Dr. William Green and the Lee Singers, directed by Vice President of University Relations Dr. Brad Moffett, will join in, as well as Lee's Assistant Professor of Collaborative Piano and Vocal Coaching, Dr. ChoEun Lee.
The “Road Home” concert, featuring Narverud’s “Alleluia,” Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads," and Keen’s “Homeward Bound," will culminate in all choir members merging to form one combined choir.
The concert will take place on Saturday, February 11th at 4pm in the Conn Center, and is free and open to the public.
The showcase will be available for livestreaming at leeu.live.
For more information, please contact Lauren Buckner at (423) 614-8259 or lbuckner@leeuniversity.edu.