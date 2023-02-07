Three faculty from Lee University's Department of Natural Sciences, Dr. Pamela Hobbs, Dr. Sherry Kasper, and Dr. Allison Sneed, recently judged local STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) fair projects at area high schools.
Dr. Hobbs and Dr. Kasper judged McMinn County High School on Dec. 8, while Dr. Hobbs and Dr. Sneed judged McMinn Central High School on Dec. 12. Hobbs and Kasper, both alumni of the McMinn County education system, shared their enthusiasm for giving back to their community through judging the STEAM fair projects.
“As a former student of the McMinn County School System, I love being able to give back by judging the STEAM Fair projects of their students,” said Hobbs. “This also affords me an opportunity to represent Lee University to those involved with the fair.”
The school-level competitions served as the first phase in the judging process, with students beginning work on their projects in September. Qualifying projects were then advanced to the county-level competition on February 4, where winners will continue to the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair in the spring. Successful competitors at the regional fair will then advance to the international level competition.
Lee University and DENSO Manufacturing have both provided support and feedback to McMinn County students through the judging process, with the university’s involvement made even more meaningful by the presence of alums Hobbs and Kasper.
“We are so appreciative of the support from Lee University and Denso and the valuable feedback that their representatives give our students through the project judging process,” said Cynthia Moses, a secondary science instructional coach for McMinn County Schools.
For more information about the STEAM Fair, contact Moses at cstuddard@mcminnschools.com or call (423) 506-0244.