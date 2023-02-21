On Tuesday, February 28, Lee University will host the award-winning Lysander Piano Trio as part of its Presidential Concert Series. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Squires Recital Hall, located in the Humanities Center on Paul Conn Parkway.
The trio, praised by The Strad for its “incredible ensemble, passionate playing, articulate and imaginative ideas, and wide palette of colors,” is comprised of Julliard School alumni Itamar Zorman, violin; Liza Stepanova, piano; and Michael Katz, cello. The trio will perform works by Schumann, Shostakovich, Bridge, and Mendelssohn.
Since the trio’s formation in 2009, they have toured all over the world, winning numerous competitions and performing for audiences of all ages. They have appeared at notable venues such as the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, Los Angeles’ Da Camera Society, Norton Museum of Art, Juneau Jazz and Classics, and notable college venues including Middlebury College, Clemson University, and Purdue University’s convocations’ series.
The Trio’s debut recording “After a Dream” (CAG Records) was acclaimed by The New York Times for its “polished and spirited interpretations.” Its most recent album, “Mirrors,” featuring world-premiere recordings of six works the ensemble has commissioned or premiered, was released in early 2021 by First Hand Records.
“We are so pleased to present the Lysander Piano Trio in Squires Hall,” said Darlia Conn, director of the Presidential Concert Series. “This is our most intimate setting for chamber music, and particularly duos or trios. The Humanities Center, where Squires Hall is located, was opened in 2004. The sound in the recital hall is warm and all-encompassing, and the artists seem like part of the whole. It is more like your living room or ‘Chamber’ than any other venue on campus. We look forward to enjoying the music together.”
Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and are available for purchase on eventbrite.com or at the Lee University Box Office in the Dixon Center beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21. The box office is open weekdays 3-6 p.m. and can be reached by calling (423) 614-8343.
For more information about the Lysander Trio, visit lysandertrio.com.
For more information about the Presidential Concert Series, visit leeuniversity.edu/pcs/ or call the School of Music at (423) 614-8240.