On Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m., Lee University Choral Union will present "The Story: A Musical Journey Through the Bible" in Pangle Hall. Directed by Dr. Cameron Weatherford, assistant professor of choral music, the performance will feature compositions by Brandon Boyd, Felix Mendelssohn, and Rosephanye Powell, among others. Weatherford, who joined the full-time School of Music faculty in 2021, has won numerous awards for his conducting, including first place in the National American Choral Directors Association graduate conducting competition.
Choral Union is open to any student with no audition required. This non-ticketed event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the School of Music at (423) 614-8240 or email music@leeuniversity.edu. Pangle Hall is located on the corner of Church Street and Central Avenue.