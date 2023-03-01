In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Lee University’s Cultural Diversity Committee will host a series of events from Feb. 27 – March 2 celebrating International Women’s Week (IWW). The week-long celebration will include lectures, chapel services, a poster competition, and an art exhibition.
The IWW events are founded on Genesis 1:27-28, “God created man and woman in his own image; together both man and woman are blessed.”
The week will kick off with “A Mind of Her Own: An Interdisciplinary Women Scholars Panel” featuring faculty from various departments at Lee University. Throughout the week there will be a chapel service featuring Dr. Patricia McClung, director of global perspectives, and a performance seminar featuring works written by female composers and poets.
“IWW allows us as a community to celebrate women who have stood against prejudice and ignorance to help reestablish the equality that God intended for his creation,” said Julie Burchfield, IWW subcommittee chair and instruction and distance learning librarian at Lee.
The Student Poster Session will give students the opportunity to present posters and presentations about issues related to women. Faculty will judge the student posters, and the winners will be presented cash prizes.
The week-long celebration will end with a reception to honor the women faculty and staff of Lee and recognize their achievements.
All events are free, non-ticketed, and open to the public.