Lee U campus choir to sing at Arlington National Cemetery Easter sunrise service

Lee University’s Campus Choir has been invited to be featured guests during the Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Arlington National Cemetery’s amphitheater in Arlington, Virginia, hosted by Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. The invitation was extended by Scott Ingram, the chaplain at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and a Campus Choir alum. The choir of 70-plus members will be joined by singers from the Samoan congregation at a sister chapel on post.
“Our prayer is we will shine the light of Christ – that believers will be encouraged and those seeking will find hope in the resurrection of our Savior,” said Dr. Luke Gambill, director of Campus Choir.
The sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9 and will be available for livestream viewing on Facebook. Following the sunrise service, Campus Choir will sing in a combined Protestant/Gospel Easter Worship Service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
View the livestream on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/435493322068061