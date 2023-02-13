Lee University's Robert Acevedo Jr., a School of Theology & Ministry alum, recently won the 2022 Latin Grammy for Best Children's Album. The award was given to artist Sofia's album "A la Fiesta de la Música Vamos Todos," on which Acevedo served as a percussionist.
Acevedo graduated from Lee with a degree in pastoral ministry in 2018 and owns and operates Rimshot Studios, a studio that specializes in music, production, and recording.
Acevedo expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, “Winning a Latin Grammy isn’t just an award for me. It’s a testimony on how God has blessed me as an individual, and I couldn’t be more humbled and happier to have received this blessing in my life. I give God all the glory and all the honor!” He also credited his involvement at Lee for giving him the opportunity to collaborate with talented musicians and people.
Rimshot Studios offers lessons for percussionists and is home to performing artists, including José Valentino, one of the world’s leading flutists. The studio's goal is to give musicians the tools they need to get somewhere in the industry, and Acevedo founded it to make sure musicians get treated fairly, paid, and receive the right opportunities.
The Latin Grammy Awards honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences to artists within the Latin Recording Academy.
For more information about Rimshot Studios, visit rimshotstudiosgnv.com/.