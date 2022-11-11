Yellow DOT is a program in Tennessee that TDOT is using to help save lives during highway emergencies.
It provides responders crucial medical information as soon as they arrive on the scene of an accident.
Anyone can join, but TDOT will focus its efforts on the state's 1.5 million senior drivers, who often have medical information that responders need to know before addressing any injuries.
Responders can identify Yellow DOT participants by their yellow TDOT bumper stickers. These drivers have a yellow slip in their glove box that lists important medical information.
For enrollment instructions visit TDOT's Yellow Dot Web page.