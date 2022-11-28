It's been nearly two weeks since families were evicted from the Budgetel in East Ridge, and many are still searching for permanent housing. Several residents told Local 3 News that are devastated and angry by the whole situation.
Personal Injury Lawyer C. Mark Warren is now representing several former residents as they fight to get their personal items and money back.
April Pitts and Tenisa Patrick were living at the Budgetel for 6 months before it was abruptly shut down. They said the night before security guards told them they were going to be forced to leave, but they thought it was just a rumor.
"How are we suppose to know that's true or not, plus are rent was paid up, why would we have to leave?," said Pitts.
The next morning officers came knocking on their door, telling them to pack their things and leave.
"We had 14 dollars in our pocket that was it," explained Pitts.
With only 4 hours to pack up all their belongings they were forced to leave behind unused food and other personal items.
"I have clothes, we have like jackets, a bicycle, shoes," added Patrick.
After already paying for a week in advance, they are out of that money and living temporarily with Pitt's daughter.
"We literally had to kick our granddaughter out of her bedroom, she's 7 years old, she was excited to have a bedroom for once, but we had to kick her out her bedroom just to have a place to stay."
Robin Spence was also living at the Budgetel with her 4 children.
"Well, I mean, it wasn't a good situation but it was what we had," explained Spence.
With inflation skyrocketing, Spence said the motel is all she could afford to keep a roof over her kids' heads. She said the Tuesday before the eviction her granddaughter told her the motel would be closing. That night her key card stopped working for their door.
"The security told us, in fact she told us, if we left and lock the door, we was just going to have to break in or just be out," she said.
The next day, she says her family had to carry all their furniture and belongings down three flights of stairs because the elevators were shut off.
"We rode around for like, about 3 hours, with no where to go."
Spence is thankful to have found a room at another motel, but it's been a tough time not only for her but also her kids.
"One did ask the other what was going to happen, after the two weeks and what do you tell them? Especially when you don't know."
With the Budgetel hearing taking place on Monday December 5th, Warren is hopeful the judge will rule in favor of the residents and allow them to collect their belongings and be refunded for the rent they paid in advance. He said they are ready to take legal action if that does not happen come Monday's hearing.