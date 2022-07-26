A West Tennessee police officer is on paid leave pending a state investigation into a controversial police encounter caught on camera.
In a cell phone video, Oakland police officers can be seen chasing Brandon Calloway, a 25-year-old UTC graduate, around a home while swinging a baton and firing a taser multiple times.
Police attempted to stop Calloway for allegedly running a stop sign and then driving more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit, according to his arrest affidavit.
Calloway's lawyer, Andre Wharton, said Calloway drove about a half-mile away to his father's house, where officers forced entry into the home.
"If you look at this compartmentally, you have to take these two traffic infractions that end up rising to the next encounter with police entering the home conducting this warrantless entry," said Wharton.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officers' response to the call.
Calloway is still facing charges of evading arrest by automobile, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. His citations for running the stop sign and speeding are still pending.
In the cell phone video provided to investigators, officers can be heard ordering Calloway to get on the ground multiple times before Calloway can be seen with blood covering his face. A friend can then be heard instructing Calloway to comply with officers' orders.
Later, an officer can be seen placing his foot on the back of Calloway's head.
"The use of force that was administered being totally disproportionate to the start of the entire scenario being the two traffic offenses," said Wharton.
Wharton said it wasn't clear why Calloway did not immediately stop for officers.
Oakland Police did not provide a statement on the incident, citing the open case.
"I believe justice, at the end of the day, will prevail," said Wharton. "What that looks like is just going to be revolving. I'm an optimistic person, but I'm also a realist."