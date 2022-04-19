It's been almost a year since the deck collapsed at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy Daisy. Several people are filing lawsuits against the restaurant and other defendants.
One of the attorneys said they hope to hold the defendants accountable for failure to maintain the structure that resulted in serious injury.
"A birthday celebration that turned into a nightmare," personal injury attorney C. Mark Warren said.
On May 1, 2021, several people were gathering to take a picture on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant.
"Snap, crackle, and pop, the wood started giving way, and it lead to a free for all," Warren said.
It sent them more than 12 feet to the ground below. Warren said the injuries ranged from bruises and scrapes to broken bones. Many people are still recovering.
"A lot of my clients are going through post traumatic stress disorder problems because of the fall, the unexpected fall," Warren said.
The victims are suing. Nine lawsuits have been filed against Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant, the corporation that owned the property during the collapse, the owner of that corporation, and the new property owner.
Warren filed six of the complaints on behalf of his 12 clients. They're suing for negligence, loss of earning capacity, significant and permanent personal injuries, incurred medical charges, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life. In total, they're asking compensation for more than $1 million in damages.
"They knew or should have known about the defective condition of the deck and should have taken steps to repair and make it safe," Warren said.
A report, compiled by a structural engineer hired by Warren and Griffin, showed the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant caved due to poor maintenance and construction.
"It was free standing, it was never attached to the restaurant building itself, wood had rotted, fractured, some beams were not supported," Warren said.
Warren said he hopes businesses and home owners learn some lessons through these lawsuits.
"Eye ball the decks and just make sure the place is safe for customers," Warren said.
The last day for victims to file a lawsuit is May 2, 2022. The defendants have 30 days to respond after being served.