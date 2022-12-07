A federal lawsuit has been filed against McMinn County, Sheriff Joe Guy, and Deputy Dalton Townsend.
The lawsuit claims Deputy Townsend killed two dogs while searching the home of Erin Johnson, Adriana Wilkins, and Matthew Able.
The lawsuit says the sheriff's office was acting on a tip that a suspect was inside the home at the time, but the plaintiffs claim deputies didn't have a search warrant to be on the property.
The lawsuit says the incident was a violation of the plaintiffs’ 4th Amendment rights and they are asking for $1-million in damages.
Here's the full lawsuit:
