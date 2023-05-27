The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Wednesday to help with an incident regarding a natural gas pipe.
Lawn mower accident causes gas leak in Dunlap
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
