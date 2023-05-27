Lawn mower accident causes gas leak in Dunlap
Pictures by Dunlap firefighters

The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Wednesday to help with an incident regarding a natural gas pipe. 

Just before 8 p.m., Dunlap Volunteer firefighters say they were given their 2nd alarm assignment of the day where a homeowner mowing his yard struck a natural gas riser that served 3 meters.

The homeowners explained that the mower blade had cut the pipe on the high pressure side of the riser. The homeowner called 911 and Dunlap Fire Department along with Dunlap Natural Gas were dispatched.

Firefighters arrived and secured the area and remained on scene until Natural Gas employees sealed the leak.

There were no injuries.  

