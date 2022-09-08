Lawmakers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following monarch’s death

Local, state, and U.S. lawmakers on Thursday paid respects in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who was her country's longest-reigning monarch, holding the throne of the United Kingdom for more than 70 years.
The Queen passed away at age 96.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shared a statement to celebrate her legacy.
Senator Marsha Blackburn remembered Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stating she will be remembered as a trailblazer and fearless world leader.
An ally to the United States, her remarkable tenure spanned the service of 14 U.S. Presidents.
Chuck and I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and people of the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss.
Representative Chuck Fleischmann shared his thoughts on social media saying, "Queen Elizabeth II was a true friend to the United States and the American People throughout her reign. My thoughts are with the citizens of the United Kingdom as they mourn their loss."
