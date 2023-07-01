Law enforcement is hitting the water to keep boaters safe and sober as part of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrator's Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend.
Starting Saturday, law enforcement officers will be on heightened alert for those violating boating under the influence laws.
Though Operation Dry Water (ODW) is year-round, the heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend takes place annually around July fourth, a holiday the NASBLA says is known for drinking and boating, and deadly incidents.
Also beginning Saturday, BUI penalties will align with DUI laws in terms of jail time, fines, and loss of boat operating privileges. The new law additionally clarifies that officers can seek a search warrant for blood should someone refuse the implied consent portion of the law.
“Impaired Operation is a 100 percent preventable crime that our wildlife officers take seriously each time they patrol our waterways.” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors of the Boating and Law Enforcement Division in a news release. “There will be no warnings given, if you are found to be operating a vessel impaired by our officers, you will go to jail.”
