A Narcotics Search Warrant in Murray County led to the seizure of illegally possessed firearms and drugs Wednesday evening, including suspected Fentanyl pills and Methamphetamine.
Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Police Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed the warrant at a residence off Greenway Road in Chatsworth.
Over 14 grams of Methamphetamine were located in the residence, as well as 278 Fentanyl pills, THC oil, drug related objects, and illegally possessed guns.
Jacob Lee McClure is facing multiple charges including Sale of Fentanyl, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug related objects, and Possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.