UPDATE: The search to find a man who escaped police custody has been suspended Thursday night, East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton confirmed just after 10:00 p.m.
Officers, K9s, and drones were looking for Joseph Osterland throughout the evening, a man wanted out of Bradley County who managed to slip out of handcuffs during an attempted arrest in Hamilton County earlier in the day.
He is not believed to be in the area anymore, ERPD said.
According to Chief Uselton, additional warrants for Osterland will be taken out that he will be served with when he is located.
We're working to learn why Osterland was wanted out of Bradley County.
He is 6'6" and weighs 220 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue shorts, slides, and a black shirt.
If you've seen Osterland, or know where he could be, call ERPD at 423-622-1725.
PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement in East Ridge is looking for a suspect they say slipped out of handcuffs and ran from police during an arrest Thursday.
According to the East Ridge Police Department (ERPD), Joseph Osterland could possibly be on foot in the areas of Dover, Fike, or McBrien after escaping police custody.
Osterland is wanted out of Bradley County, and has gathered new charges related to fentanyl from the attempted arrest in East Ridge.
East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton said a perimeter is set up in the area as officials search for him. A drone team from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as well as K9s with the Chattanooga Department and ERPD are on the scene.
