The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the conditions surrounding a viral video where a student is seen being pulled by his hair and backpack by an SRO.
In several videos taken at East Ridge High School, the student can be seen being pulled onto bleacher stairs by an officer. The unnamed student is heard saying "I'm not resisting" several times during the altercation.
The clip has been shared nearly 600 times on Facebook.
The circumstances of the video are currently unknown, but a spokesperson with Hamilton County Schools confirmed they are aware of the situation and are investigating, and said, in part, "we will review the information to make sure we are taking all available steps to ensure a safe learning environment where all students feel accepted and welcomed."
Read the full statement from Hamilton County Schools below:
"The safety of students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools. We are aware of a situation at East Ridge High School today involving the interaction of a student and the school’s School Resource Deputy. HCS is working with school administrators and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to gather information about the incident. When that process is complete, we will review the information to make sure we are taking all available steps to ensure a safe learning environment where all students feel accepted and welcomed."
