Chattanooga Police and other agencies responded to what turned out to be a false active shooter call at CHI Memorial in Hixson on Thursday.
From a threat to determining there was not an active shooter at CHI Memorial in Hixson, Jerri Sutton with Chattanooga Police said that the overall response time was about two minutes and 30 seconds.
"We were very pleased with the police response. We know that time is critical in situations like this, and our officers did an excellent job of getting to the scene in a very, very short time frame," Sutton said.
Jerri Sutton is the Assistant Chief of Investigation and Special Operations for the Chattanooga Police Department. She said the active shooter training helped prepare for Thursday's incident.
"Our rapid deployment training was very much integral in this response. The officers reverted back to their training and did not hesitate going into the hospital and the situation to do what was necessary in order to neutralize the threat," Sutton said.
She said in the past, officers would wait for backup and devise a plan before addressing an active shooter call.
Sutton explained that officers are supposed to immediately address the threat while responding to shots fired or active shooter calls.
"There have been instances where we have had shot fired say at the mall or in public spaces. We go into those situations with the mind set of find the shooter, eliminate that threat to the community as quickly and as safely as possible," Sutton said.
Sutton said because of previous incidents, Chattanooga Police is better prepared for active shooter situations.
"Chattanooga is unique to most cities that are dealing with this current phenomenon. We experienced it very early on. On July 16th, 2015 unfortunately we had the training that we never wanted to have to expounded upon," Sutton said.
She is referring to the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of five servicemen in Chattanooga.
Sutton thanks all of the agencies that responded to the CHI Memorial in Hixson on Thursday.