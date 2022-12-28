Law enforcement is on the lookout for a man out on bond for attempted murder after he evaded police Tuesday.
According to the Collegedale Police Department, Kenneth Iverson McKenzie, Jr. went to the home of his previous victim Tuesday night and began hitting and throwing her items at the her front door. McKenzie was out on bond with a GPS tracking monitor after he was arrested on November 16 for attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, aggravated rape, domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violation of an order of protection.
McKenzie left the woman's home before police arrived but was located driving in the 8000 block of Apison Pike, near Volkswagen Drive.
After refusing to pull over, the suspect initiated a vehicle pursuit south onto I-75 and off at Bonny Oaks Drive before ending in the 6400 block of Basswood Lane where McKenzie abandoned his vehicle and fled from police on foot.
McKenzie is currently wanted by the Collegedale Police Department for evading police, reckless driving, domestic assault, and violation of an order of protection. Petitions to revoke all previous bonds have also been filed through the court.
Collegedale officers, as well as other law enforcement agencies are presently searching for the fugitive. If you have any information about the location of the suspect, please contact the Collegedale Police Department at 423-396-3133.