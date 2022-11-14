An early morning fire at an apartment's laundry room sent firefighters out into the cold Monday.
About 6:30am, Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex, the Signal View Apartments at 900 Mountain Creek Road.
Firefighters were met with smoke and fire when they arrived. They were able to extinguish the fire, and then cut into the wall to make sure the fire had not spread.
No injuries were reported, and no apartments were impacted by the blaze, according to CFD. The damage was confined to the laundry room.
The fire's cause and origin in under investigation.