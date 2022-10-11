If you want to start a business in catering, or even a food-truck, a local non-profit can help.
Launch Chattanooga is using its new kitchen for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs.
The shared space is the only one of its kind in the region.
"For anyone who is trying to start a business and who has a dream for a business, actually gets access to it,” said Hall Bowling, executive director of Launch Chattanooga.
Those who use the space must pay a monthly rent, but it is much lower than the industry standard.
