A new Pfizer and Moderna booster shot was approved by the FDA for the latest COVID-19 variant.
The CDC recommends that anyone 6 months and older get at least one dose of the vaccine.
Erlanger's Dr. Jay Sizemore said the newest FDA approved booster shot is simply an update from the vaccine that was pushed out for the previous variant.
“Which was a bivalent vaccine it contained both a strain of the original virus as well as one of the initial omicron variants of the virus. This new vaccine is a monovalent, meaning it only has one type of spiked protein,” Dr. Sizemore said.
He explained that the spiked protein resembles the variant that is causing sickness in our community, today.
“It's obviously not an exact match because the virus continues to involve overtime but it should afford additional protection against the currently circulating virus,” Dr. Sizemore said.
Dr. Sizemore advices people to get boosted as people are still getting sick and dying from the virus.
He said vaccines and antibodies from having the virus wane overtime, so the booster is needed.
“The number of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID have steadily increased over the last month or so. If you look at the number of Hamilton County admissions this week, we are at about 50. That is close to where we were back in the winter of 2023, December of 2022, January of 2023, in June we were at less than five.">
He anticipates researches coming up with an annual booster shots like influenza vaccinations.
The booster is expected to be available later this week.